Weatherford, OK

Weatherford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Weatherford (OK) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Weatherford: Thursday, May 27: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;

Weatherford, OK
