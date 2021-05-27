Aliceville Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Aliceville: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;