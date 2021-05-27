Cancel
Summerdale, AL

Summerdale Weather Forecast

Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Summerdale: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel

Summerdale, AL
Summerdale is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(SUMMERDALE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Summerdale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.