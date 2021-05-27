Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zapata, TX

Zapata Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Zapata (TX) Weather Channel
Zapata (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Zapata: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Zapata (TX) Weather Channel

Zapata (TX) Weather Channel

Zapata, TX
134
Followers
475
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zapata, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Zapata, TXPosted by
Zapata (TX) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Zapata

(ZAPATA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Zapata. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Webb County, TXLaredo Morning Times

Significant storm damage reported in Zapata, minimal in Webb County

Last week’s storm spared most of Laredo, but the same cannot be said for Zapata County which experienced significant property damage to houses and businesses. In Zapata, the damage was not the only problem as many residents also reported being without electricity for more than 12 hours. AEP reported that approximately 1,400 clients in the Zapata area experienced outages during and after the storm.