A Never-Before-Seen Wiper Malware Is Hitting Israeli Targets

Researchers say they have uncovered new disk-wiping malware that is disguising itself as ransomware as it unleashes destructive attacks on Israeli targets. Apostle, as researchers at security firm SentinelOne are calling the malware, was initially deployed in an attempt to wipe data but failed to do so, likely because of a logic flaw in its code. The internal name its developers gave it was “wiper-action.” In a later version, the bug was fixed and the malware gained full-fledged ransomware behaviors, including the ability to leave notes demanding that victims pay a ransom in exchange for a decryption key.