Clintwood, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Clintwood

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Clintwood: Thursday, May 27: Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

