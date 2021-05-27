Cancel
Middle East

ASU's Thunderbird School launches innovation center in Dubai

Phoenix Business Journal
 4 days ago
The Thunderbird School of Global Management at ASU has partnered with the Dubai International Financial Centre to spur business breakthroughs across the Middle East, Africa and Asia with a cutting-edge space for collaboration and education.

Phoenix, AZ
The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Asu#Innovation#Business School#International Business#Launches#Asu#Collaboration#Asia#Business Breakthroughs#Africa
