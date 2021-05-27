Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selmer, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Selmer

Posted by 
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Selmer: Thursday, May 27: Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

Selmer, TN
227
Followers
476
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selmer, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Selmer, TNPosted by
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Selmer — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SELMER, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Selmer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Selmer, TNPosted by
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Selmer’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Selmer: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;