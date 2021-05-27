Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Elder Scrolls Online’s in-game lockbox item earning system won’t ship with Blackwood

By Justin Olivetti
massivelyop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you are for buying Elder Scrolls Online’s crown crates or not, you can’t deny that there aren’t some sweet goodies lurking in those lockboxes. And if your desire to acquire them is greater then your wallet, then Blackwood was set to be good news, as it was intended to introduce an Endeavors system that will allow players to earn crown crate items through in-game activities. However, that rollout won’t actually happen the same day Blackwood hits but rather a few weeks after Blackwood’s launch.

massivelyop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Elder Scrolls Online#News Items#In Game Lockbox#In Game Activities#Crown Crate Items#Pc June#Cultists#Hits#Endeavors#Reminder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Elder Scrolls Online confirms that the 12-person group limit is about performance

Some people are not terribly happy about the 12-player group limit in The Elder Scrolls Online for understandable reasons. It makes anything you’d want to do with more people pretty well impossible, including more social experiences like housing tours. So what’s the reasoning behind it? A lot of players had speculated that it was based on performance, and community manager Gina Bruno has confirmed on the official forums that this is exactly the reason behind it.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Modiphus Releases Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Heroes Miniatures

Modiphius Entertainment, a tabletop game design company known for their wargames, which include the skirmishers Achtung! Cthulhu and Fallout: Wasteland Warfare, is expanding their wargame based on The Elder Scrolls. Their wargame, The Elder Scrolls: Call To Arms!, is getting four new resin-sculpted miniatures from the company, based on The Elder Scrolls Online.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Bethesda is shuttering its official forums and moving to Discord, Elder Scrolls Online’s forums will remain

Whether you like them for communication, commiseration, and news, or despise them because they almost never seem like happy places, the point stands that official game forums are something of a legacy method for game devs to communicate with their playerbase, crafted at a time where things like Discord, Twitter, and Reddit weren’t so widespread. The times they are a-changin’, however, and so the folks at Bethesda announced this past Monday that their official game forums are being sunsetted and community discussions will be moved to official Discord servers.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

A New Elder Scrolls Board Game is in Development

A new Elder Scrolls board game is on the way from Chip Theory Games. That's pretty great news for tabletop fans, but there's also a downside — you're going to be waiting a while before you hear anything about it. Chip Theory Games has quite a few interesting titles under...
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

Taptop Title ‘The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms’ Gets Miniature Set

High Elves and Bretons and Nords, Oh Mannimarco! The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Heroes Miniature Sets from Modiphius Available Now!. Iconic Characters From The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematics join Modiphius’ Tabletop Wargame. Today Modiphius Entertainment is proud to announce the launch of The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Heroes, a new...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Elder Scrolls Online Creative Director Reflects Back On Rough Launch, "We Didn't Have An Identity"

When The Elder Scrolls Online game was first announced, there was significant interest in being able to enjoy a journey in the world of Tamriel with friends. When the game launched, however, it was a convoluted mess. From a higher-than-average monthly subscription fee (that was fairly quickly revoked) to a bland base story that felt like too much and too little at the same time, there were many reasons why Elder Scrolls Online failed to capture the magic of this beloved franchise. Instead of giving up, however, ZeniMax took the Final Fantasy XIV approach, committing to retracing steps, reflecting back on past decisions, and letting creative energy completely loose for future expansions. That work paid off, transforming the MMORPG into a highly successful online experience.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced se retrasa en Xbox Series X/S y PS5

Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda has not altered ZeniMax Online Studios’ plans for The Elder Scrolls Online, a title that will continue to receive content in the future for all platforms on which it is available. The studio announced that it was working on an improved version for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. However, the update will not be ready as scheduled. The good news is that the delay will be just a few days.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Stream Team: Clearing Shadowfen caves in Elder Scrolls Online

Map completion in Elder Scrolls Online is more than just collecting books, skyshards, points of interest, and wayshrines. Last time, Massively OP’s MJ spent her time checking these off her things off her list, but now she’s ready to start work on the other areas: caves, delves, and dungeons. If she can squeeze in a world boss or world event as well, all the better! Tune in live at 9:00 p.m. for more Monday Map madness in Shadowfen!