Elder Scrolls Online’s in-game lockbox item earning system won’t ship with Blackwood
Whether you are for buying Elder Scrolls Online’s crown crates or not, you can’t deny that there aren’t some sweet goodies lurking in those lockboxes. And if your desire to acquire them is greater then your wallet, then Blackwood was set to be good news, as it was intended to introduce an Endeavors system that will allow players to earn crown crate items through in-game activities. However, that rollout won’t actually happen the same day Blackwood hits but rather a few weeks after Blackwood’s launch.massivelyop.com