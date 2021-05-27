Police say Olathe officer shoots man who pointed weapon

Olathe, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City, Kansas, officer shot and wounded a man who pointed a gun at another officer, police in Olathe said.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday when officers were sent to check on an unresponsive man inside a parked vehicle, police said. Officers checking on the man spotted a gun inside the vehicle and say the man picked it up and pointed it at an officer. An officer then shot the man, and the man fled the scene on foot, police said.

The man was found a short distance away and arrested, then taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Officials said the man is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not released the man’s name or the names of the officers involved. A Johnson County law enforcement team dedicated to probing shootings by police will investigate Wednesday’s shooting. an Olathe police spokesman said.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, until the investigation in complete.