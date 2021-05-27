Tackling Waiting Lists Should be the Number One Priority for the Northern Ireland Executive
"We are concerned that this will further impact on the entire health system in Northern Ireland, causing people to require additional rehabilitation or even repeat surgeries. The increase in waiting lists will create huge stress and pressure for the physiotherapy workforce who may need to provide extra rehabilitation support and also for the hundreds of thousands of people not on waiting lists but who are living with long-term conditions who require physiotherapy to manage their symptoms.”www.csp.org.uk