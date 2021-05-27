Tackling Waiting Lists Should be the Number One Priority for the Northern Ireland Executive

People aged 18 and over can book their Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland after the programme was expanded to include all adults.More than 70 per cent of adults in the region have already had at least their first jab, while over 40 per cent have received both doses.Authorities said the expansion had come “well ahead” of schedule.Announcing the move, Robin Swann, the health minister, said: “I am delighted that our vaccination programme is now open to all adults in Northern Ireland.“I know this will be very welcome news for young people who have been waiting patiently for their turn to...