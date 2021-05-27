Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lamesa, TX

Rainy forecast for Lamesa? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Lamesa (TX) Weather Channel
Lamesa (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LAMESA, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lamesa Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Lamesa (TX) Weather Channel

Lamesa (TX) Weather Channel

Lamesa, TX
98
Followers
396
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lamesa, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Thunderstorms#Sunbreak#Lamesa Thursday#Nws Data#Nearby Hikes#Retirement Savings#Planning#Theater#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Household Tasks#Money#Student Loan#Bookkeeping#Grey#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Borden County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Borden, Dawson, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Martin; Midland The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Midland County in western Texas Southwestern Borden County in western Texas Northwestern Howard County in western Texas Eastern Martin County in western Texas Southeastern Dawson County in western Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 442 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenwood, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midland, Big Spring, Ackerly, Greenwood, Stanton, Lenorah, Luther, Tarzan, Courtney, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark, Knott, Vealmoor and Stanton Municipal Aiport. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 141 and 182. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Andrews County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Dawson, Gaines, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrews; Dawson; Gaines; Martin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ANDREWS...GAINES...NORTHWESTERN MARTIN AND WESTERN DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 844 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Seagraves to 9 miles south of Andrews. Movement was east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Andrews, Lamesa, Seminole, Seagraves, Seagraves Airport, Gaines County Airport, Welch, Loop, Florey, Patricia, Punkin Center, McKenzie Lake, Paynes Corner, Gaines County Park, Klondike and Andrews County Airport. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.
Borden County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Borden, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden; Dawson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BORDEN AND EASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 841 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Lamesa Municipal Airport, or 10 miles east of Lamesa, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez, Hancock, Key and Arvana. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH