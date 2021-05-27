Cancel
Carrollton, KY

Weather Forecast For Carrollton

Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Carrollton: Thursday, May 27: Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

