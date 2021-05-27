Denver Musicians Remember Drummer Krishnaswami Ramachandran Azad

Krishnaswami Ramachandran Azad, drummer for Denver bands Brothers of Brass and Stop Motion, died unexpectedly at the age of 27 on May 20. Khalil Simon, who co-founded Brothers of Brass on the streets of Atlanta in 2014 before relocating to Denver the following year, says Azad was instrumental in building the brass band’s popularity. Azad joined the act in 2017. That year, a bandmember had bailed at the last minute before the group's first tour, and Brothers of Brass drummer Jake Herman asked Azad, an old friend from the University of Kansas, to fill in.