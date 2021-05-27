Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Denver Musicians Remember Drummer Krishnaswami Ramachandran Azad

By Jon Solomon
Westword
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrishnaswami Ramachandran Azad, drummer for Denver bands Brothers of Brass and Stop Motion, died unexpectedly at the age of 27 on May 20. Khalil Simon, who co-founded Brothers of Brass on the streets of Atlanta in 2014 before relocating to Denver the following year, says Azad was instrumental in building the brass band’s popularity. Azad joined the act in 2017. That year, a bandmember had bailed at the last minute before the group's first tour, and Brothers of Brass drummer Jake Herman asked Azad, an old friend from the University of Kansas, to fill in.

www.westword.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mulaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Simon Says#Stop Motion#Musical Comedy#The University Of Kansas#The Brothers Of Brass#Australian#Animals As Leaders#Super Smash Bros#Phish And Dead Company#Denver Bands Brothers#Bands#Brass Gigs#Hip Hop#Funk#Drummers#Comedians#Jazz Composition#Pop Melodies#Guitarist Evan Lei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Post

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Denver

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Denver: 1. 1200 Madison St (303) 388-3679; 2. 3770 Sheridan Boulevard (720) 855-8477; 3. 750 16th St Mall (303) 534-1182; 4. 1900 18th St (303) 534-1110; 5. 4005 E 8th Pl (303) 749-3969; 6. 7930 Northfield Blvd (303) 209-8721; 7. 7777 E Hampden Ave (303) 481-2822; 8. 1355 Krameria St (303) 388-1689; 9. 5125 W Florida Ave (303) 936-7403; 10. 3100 S Sheridan Blvd #2 (303) 937-4404; 11. 825 S Colorado Blvd (303) 722-5793; 12. 6470 E Hampden Ave (303) 758-0011; 13. 1155 E 9th Ave (303) 832-5298; 14. 890 S Monaco Pkwy (303) 333-1545; 15. 2727 W Evans Ave (303) 936-2377; 16. 2750 S Colorado Blvd (303) 512-0449; 17. 18605 E 48th Ave (303) 371-8985; 18. 1950 Chestnut Pl (303) 678-2443; 19. 10406 M.L.K. Jr Blvd (720) 531-6371; 20. 1260 S Parker Rd STE B 303-219-8801; 21. 1653 S Colorado Blvd 303-691-2962; 22. 2660 Federal Blvd 303-477-1470; 23. 6460 E Yale Ave UNIT F 303-691-8874; 24. 2150 S Downing St 303-722-1702; 25. 560 Corona St 303-777-6888; 26. 757 E 20th Ave 303-861-1212; 27. 3800 W 44th Ave 303-458-8438; 28. 6220 E 14th Ave 303-242-3535; 29. 200 Quebec St #400 303-340-4459; 30. 323 S Broadway 303-744-8660; 31. 7805 E 35th Ave 720-941-6180; 32. 505 S Broadway 303-722-2152; 33. 4827 S Wadsworth St 303-971-0136; 34. 1000 Chopper Cir 000-000-0000; 35. 6360 E Evans Ave 303-759-8853; 36. 3067 S Sheridan Blvd 720-214-0186; 37. 300 S Federal Blvd 303-586-8417; 38. 7190 E Hampden Ave 303-773-6154; 39. 3555 Colorado Blvd 303-320-7847; 40. 2000 E Colfax Ave 303-331-0917; 41. 2870 S Colorado Blvd 303-757-2365; 42. 120 Broadway 303-722-0771; 43. 1111 S Colorado Blvd 303-758-8083; 44. 801 16th St Mall 303-571-5314; 45. 6200 E Colfax Ave 303-398-6066; 46. 2975 Federal Blvd 303-433-8911; 47. 1505 S Federal Blvd 303-975-7444; 48. 18550 Green Valley Ranch Blvd 720-214-1030; 49. 7311 E 29th Dr 720-214-5332; 50. 1235 E Evans Ave 303-778-6069; 51. 5151 W Colfax Ave 720-214-1151; 52. 5141 Chambers Rd 303-218-6237; 53. 1442 S Parker Rd 303-481-0182; 54. 7800 Smith Rd 720-941-0411; 55. 5957 W 44th Ave 303-222-4455;
Denver, CO303magazine.com

This Week in Concerts – Mt. Joy, Strange Americans, The Colorado Symphony and More

This week in concerts, there’s no shortage of opportunities to support 303 musicians. Check out the Denver Vintage Reggae Society at The Black Box or Metropolitan State University musicians alongside Shane Endsley at Dazzle. Looking for lessons in rock? Sit in at Herman’s Hideaway for School of Rock Aurora or enjoy Led Zeppelin classics with Zepp-11 at Larimer Lounge. The ability to gather is enough reason to do so. So buy a ticket, invite a friend and enjoy your local 303 music. Stay up to date on all Denver concerts and shows here at 303 Magazine.
Denver, COPosted by
97.3 KBCO

Free Concerts Coming To Downtown Denver

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock held a news conference on Friday afternoon (May 14) with members of the live events industry to give details on the return of live music events and concerts in the city, reports 9NEWS. "After a year of challenges, Denver’s arts organizations are once again open for...
Denver, COWestword

Meow Wolf Denver Reveals Its Local Creative Contributors

Kalyn Heffernan has run for mayor, been on the cover of Westword...and worked with Meow Wolf. Just like the building rising in the juncture of I-25 and the Colfax viaduct, the list of local artists working on Meow Wolf Denver has been kept largely under wraps, although names have been leaking out.
Denver, COWestword

Baha $lim Brings West Coast Flavor to Denver Rap

Hip-hop artist and producer Baha $lim is a West Coast import who has made Denver his second home. Raised in the Inglewood, Manchester and Crenshaw neighborhoods of Los Angeles, Baha $lim brings a laid-back West Coast swagger to the Denver rap scene. "I've been in Denver now about two and...
Denver, COedmidentity.com

Zeds Dead Announces Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree

Zeds Dead and friends will be taking over the decks on the Fourth of July in Downtown Denver for a massive Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree!. To say that Zeds Dead is having a massive year in 2021 would be an understatement. The renowned bass duo has continued to flex with sensational releases, launched their new Altered States imprint, and are helping usher in the return of live events in style. Now, they’ve set their sights on Downtown Denver for their latest show to be announced – the Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree.
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City Begins May 29

The heart of downtown Denver will soon showcase a summer of local history through exhibitions, programs, and events at the History Colorado Center. Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City, a fascinating exhibition of architecture, ambition, activism, and urban planning, opens Saturday, May 29, at History Colorado’s safe and spacious museum on the corner of 12th Avenue and Broadway.
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Denver's Sculpture Park to host music concerts this summer

DENVER — Denver Arts & Venues and AEG Presents have announced the inaugural "Summer at Sculpture Park" concert series in downtown Denver. The live music concert series will take place on the lawn of Sculpture Park, outside the Denver Performing Arts Complex, from July through September. The series will feature...
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Denver, COkuvo.org

City Park Jazz: Back in the Park Again!

DENVER — After a season cut short and moved online by COVID-19, City Park Jazz returns to the great outdoors for its 35th season!. City Park Jazz is a celebration of community that began in 1986, featuring only local musicians. Sunday evenings throughout the summer brings anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 neighbors from around the City Park neighborhoods — and all over Colorado — to enjoy the amazing talent that calls the Centennial State home, all free of charge. A handful of carefully selected vendors and food trucks round out this festival-like atmosphere as we head back to the park, with some safety protocols for good measure.
Denver, CODenver Post

Lunch Special: Denver sports live chat with Mark Kiszla

Got a question about Colorado sports? The Denver Post’s Mark Kiszla is discussing all things Denver sports in a live Lunch Special chat, scheduled to begin at noon on Monday, May 17, 2021. Mobile users, if you can’t see the live chat, tap here.
Denver, COWestword

Head of the Pack: Denver Is the Emerging Dog-Friendly City of 2021

With nearby mountain trails and plenty of spots for pup pals to play, it's no secret: Denver has long been a dog-lover's paradise. What residents already knew about the dog-friendliness of the city was confirmed in a recent report released by Zillow and Rover, which ranks Denver as the top emerging dog-friendly city of 2021.
Denver, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

Jason Aldean Announces New Tour With Stop In Denver

In the wake of loosened (and fully expired) COVID-19 restrictions nationwide, live music is making its return - and Jason Aldean is the latest country music star to announce that he'll be hitting the road once again. Jason Aldean's 'Back In The Saddle' Tour officially begins this August with special...
Colorado StatePosted by
97.3 KBCO

Longmont Museum Exhibit Brings Rare Masterpieces To Colorado

The "Enduring Impressions" exhibit at the Longmont Museum is bringing rare artwork to the Colorado suburbs. The exhibit features artists like Degas, Monet, Pissarro, and their printmaker George William Thornley. The works featured in the exhibit come from the Collection of Drs. Morton and Tobia Mower. The Denver collectors have...