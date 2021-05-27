Cancel
Roosevelt, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Roosevelt

Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Roosevelt: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Roosevelt, UT
Roosevelt is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(ROOSEVELT, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Roosevelt. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Get weather-ready — Roosevelt’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Roosevelt: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;
Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm is capable of producing a significant amount of hail. Hail may accumulate on area roads resulting in dangerous travel conditions. Target Area: Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 154 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Francis, or 9 miles northeast of Heber City...moving west at 10 mph. Penny to nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Park City, Heber City, Heber, Kamas, Francis, Daniel, Wasatch Mountain State Park, Samak, Timber Lakes, Midway, Charleston, Deer Creek State Park, Woodland, Hailstone and Jordanelle Reservoir. This includes the following highways US Route 40 between mile markers 8 and 20. Utah Route 35 between mile markers 0 and 7. Mirror Lake Highway between mile markers 2 and 6.