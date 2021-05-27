Daily Weather Forecast For Roosevelt

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm is capable of producing a significant amount of hail. Hail may accumulate on area roads resulting in dangerous travel conditions. Target Area: Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 154 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Francis, or 9 miles northeast of Heber City...moving west at 10 mph. Penny to nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Park City, Heber City, Heber, Kamas, Francis, Daniel, Wasatch Mountain State Park, Samak, Timber Lakes, Midway, Charleston, Deer Creek State Park, Woodland, Hailstone and Jordanelle Reservoir. This includes the following highways US Route 40 between mile markers 8 and 20. Utah Route 35 between mile markers 0 and 7. Mirror Lake Highway between mile markers 2 and 6.