Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The 20 Million Reasons Deshaun Watson Might Attend Texans Training Camp

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IfV0M_0aDGHvFS00

Some things about the Houston Texans' predicament with quarterback Deshaun Watson are unchanged. He still wants a trade. The 22 sexual assault lawsuits pending against him are still in play. His decision to skip OTAs is as well.

And the Texans are willing to trade him. Somehow. Some day.

But there is a possibility that Watson puts on a Texans uniform once again.

And there are 20 million reasons that drive that possibility.

As ProFootballTalk.com notes, Watson could see the league place him on the Commissioner Exempt list, in which case he’d be financially wise to show up for camp.

Now, PFT insists "he’ll show up'' because of the dollars-and-sense consequences tied to the decision. Going on the Exempt list means he is on "paid leave.'' ... meaning a $10 million 2021 payday.

But, as PFT writes, "If he sits out all of 2021 without showing up, the total cost will be upwards of $20 million.''

It is a bit more complicated that this. As pound-foolish as it might be, Watson could still opt to skip camp - $10 million be damned. He could also show up, assuming the Exempt list is coming ... and then see the NFL not move him to that status.

And then he's an active player. On the Texans roster. And in the Texans camp.

As PFT writes: "So if he shows up expecting to be placed on paid leave and isn’t, he’s stuck. ... He’ll have to practice and play, unless he opts to “hold in,” deliberately providing minimal effort and/or refusing to practice or play based on embellished, exaggerated, and/or fabricated injuries.''

The Texans could of course still trade him at that time. But what "treasure chest'' is another team (maybe the Eagles but maybe not the Broncos?) willing to give for a player who is "faking'' reasons to sit out practice? For a player who, depending on what the courts do in the future and what the league does in the future could still face a some-day suspension?

A player under contract who "holds out'' costs himself a great deal of money in chasing "principle.'' There is therefore logic in Watson reporting for camp - as much of a circus that would be for all involved - while hoping he is either placed on paid leave or traded.

Meaning that maybe Deshaun Watson's time in a Texans uniform isn't quite over just yet.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
401
Followers
228
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Million Reasons#Broncos#American Football#Quarterback#Pft#Eagles#Camp#Otas#Profootballtalk Com Notes#Contract#Paid Leave#Payday#Possibility#Money#Upwards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Texans have had no communications with the lawyers in the Deshaun Watson case

Attorney Tony Buzbee’s Thursday night statement included an eight-word bombshell that raised plenty of questions as to the negotiations between Buzbee’s 22 clients and the representatives of quarterback Deshaun Watson. “They begged us via the Texans to mediate,” Buzbee claimed. This statement suggests that the Texans have become actively involved...
NFLchatsports.com

Evaluating TCU linebacker Garret Wallow’s fit with the Houston Texans

Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, we wrote that TCU linebacker Garret Wallow’s best fit with an NFL team could be as an inside linebacker in a 3-4 defensive scheme. Wallow will instead find himself lining up in new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith’s 4-3 scheme after being selected by the Houston Texans as the No. 170 overall pick in the fifth round of the draft earlier this month.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Houston Texans: Would A Deshaun Watson Settlement With Accusers Be Best Solution?

The alleged victims must be heard. The accused's defense must be heard, too. And yes, as a necessary evil, the jousting between the attorneys must be heard as well, meaning the latest wrinkle in the Deshaun Watson case features the accusers' lawyer Tony Buzbee insisting there will be no out-of-court settlement regarding his 22 clients ... and Rusty Hardin, the attorney who represents the Houston Texans quarterback, answering in kind.
NFLNBC Sports

David Culley has nothing to say about Deshaun Watson

When Texans coach David Culley last spoke to reporters, podcast quotes had just emerged from the first-year coach indicating for the first time that the team was willing to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson. During the press conference, however, Culley tried to put the toothpaste back in the toothpaste holder. All...
NFLtorotimes.com

Texans news: Will we see Tyrod Taylor of 2015-16?

It was Houston Texans news when the franchise signed quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a one-year contract this offseason, as he’s the insurance policy for the entire Deshaun Watson situation currently had by the Texans. Last season was maybe the strangest of all for Taylor as a starting quarterback as he...
NFLchatsports.com

Houston Texans coach David Culley deflects questions on Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON -- In his first news conference since 23 lawsuits were filed against Deshaun Watson, Texans coach David Culley declined to answer whether he expects the quarterback to attend the team's offseason workouts. The Texans' organized team activities begin May 24, but attendance is voluntary until the team's mandatory minicamp...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Attorney for Deshaun Watson accusers seeking settlement?

Despite statements to the contrary, it appears there may be some willingness on the part of the attorneys for Deshaun Watson’s accusers to settle the outstanding cases. According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, a member of the legal team representing Watson’s accusers reached out to Watson’s legal team to discuss “working things out.” This comes despite denials from the accusers’ lead attorney, Tony Buzbee, who said there have been no attempts to settle any of the lawsuits.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Texans news: Bleacher Report power ranks Houston offense dead last

The Texans are expected to encounter some offensive challenges in 2021, particularly if quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t available. There’s been no shortage of drama surrounding the Houston Texans this offseason, and much of it has wholly centered around quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson’s future is very much in doubt in light...
NFLYardbarker

ESPN reporter: Eagles could make big move before 2021 season

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most active NFL teams this offseason, bringing in a new coaching staff, trading Carson Wentz and making two big deals in the 2021 NFL Draft. While most front offices are happy with their rosters, the Eagles might have another big move planned.
NFLdallassun.com

Deshaun Watson won't be deposed until early 2022

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson won't be deposed in the civil action against him until February 2022, ESPN reported Tuesday. Citing Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, the discovery phase of the lawsuits against him has begun and will continue well into the upcoming NFL season. Depositions begin in September and all 22 accusers will be deposed before Watson. He can't be deposed before Feb. 22, per the report.
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Houston Texans Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.