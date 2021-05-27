Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Aurora Cannabis : The Company's patented technology expected to be key to commercial success in cannabinoid biosynthesis (Form 6-K)

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

The Company's patented technology expected to be key to commercial success in cannabinoid biosynthesis. EDMONTON, AB, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today the launch of a dedicated Science & Innovation business group, with the aim of commercializing patented and patent pending technology that the Company believes will be key in the development of cannabinoid biosynthesis and plant genetics.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Cannabis#Auroras#Technology Development#Medical Technology#The Company#Acb Edmonton#Ab#Canadian#Science Innovation#22nd Century Group#Daily Special#Altavie#Medreleaf#Vp Communications Pr#Icr Inc#Investor Relations#Tsx#Aurora Drift#S P#Cannabinoid Biosynthesis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Aurora Cannabis Completes Balance Sheet Restructuring

Full Repayment of Credit Facility Results in Principal and Interest Savings of ~$25 Million In the Next Year. EDMONTON, AB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has completed the restructuring of its balance sheet. The second amended and restated credit facility, which matures on December 31, 2022, and consists of a term loan and revolver, was repaid in full, without penalty and at the Company's discretion, in the amount of approximately $89 million, including accrued interest.
Marketsnewcannabisventures.com

Aurora Cannabis Pays Down $89 Million Credit Facility

Aurora Cannabis Completes Balance Sheet Restructuring. Full Repayment of Credit Facility Results in Principal and Interest Savings of ~$25 Million In the Next Year. EDMONTON, AB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has completed the restructuring of its balance sheet. The second amended and restated credit facility, which matures on December 31, 2022, and consists of a term loan and revolver, was repaid in full, without penalty and at the Company’s discretion, in the amount of approximately $89 million, including accrued interest.
Marketsstocknews.com

Aurora Cannabis vs. Sundial Growers: Which Cannabis Stock is a Better Buy?

Investors are always on the lookout for companies that are part of disruptive industries and rapidly expanding markets. One such industry is cannabis and two stocks that are popular among marijuana investors are Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Sundial Growers (SNDL). Both of these stocks have seen double digit losses in...
Stockspotstocknews.com

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock Jumps 7.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares soared 7.7% in the last trading session to close at $9.66. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 0.1% gain over the past four weeks. Aurora Cannabis Inc. witnessed...
MarketsBenzinga

A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)

As the cannabis industry keeps pushing forward, more companies are moving to list their stock on a major U.S. exchange like the NYSE or NASDAQ. The club, however, remains relatively small. Given the federal uncertainty that still surrounds cannabis in America and in most of the world, few cannabis companies...
Medical & Biotechsynbiobeta.com

Hyasynth announces production of >20 rare cannabinoids by fermentation & US patent grant on novel biosynthesis pathway

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Hyasynth, a sustainable biotechnology company specializing in fermentation-produced cannabinoid ingredients, today announced an update on its biosynthesis process and patent portfolio. On April 13, 2021 the company received a grant on US patent no 10,975,395 covering the use of its novel cannabinoid biosynthesis pathway in yeast. The pathway is the first of its kind to be identified from a non-plant source, and reduces the number of enzymatic steps required to reach cannabidiol by ≈75%. This makes it significantly more efficient than the known pathway from Cannabis and allows Hyasynth to rapidly engineer new yeast strains. The company has also advanced 7 additional patent applications into the international PCT-phase in the past year covering the biosynthesis of major and minor cannabinoids.
MarketsBenzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Aurora Cannabis CEO Talks 2021 Plans, Focus On The Key Markets

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) will commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 25, 2021. The Canadian cannabis giant confirmed Monday it has finalized the transfer of its stock exchange listing to NASDAQ from NYSE, as part of its business transformation plan and cost efficiency initiatives, which the company announced last year.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Best Cannabis Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2021

On paper, cannabis stocks represent an incredibly viable investment opportunity, primarily because the marijuana industry practically didn’t exist before. Sure, people have grown and sold weed for a long time, but they’ve done so illicitly. Now with favorable social sentiment and political winds, though, legalization has gained momentum, turning the much-maligned plant into a taxable revenue stream.
Marketsnewcannabisventures.com

American Cannabis Companies Continued to Consolidate in May

The American Cannabis Operator Index fell for the third straight month after having scored five straight monthly gains, declining 2.3% to 77.86:. After gaining 45.7% in 2020, when it ended at 63.05, the index is up 23.5% in 2021 and has gained 157.8% over the past year:. The index, which...
Industrycannabiz.media

Data Shows the Future of the Cannabis Industry is All about Growth

Nearly seven months have passed since the Green Wave of the 2020 election jumpstarted legalization of cannabis in multiple states across the United States, and with legalization comes market growth. Data from Marijuana Business Daily’s 2021 Annual Marijuana Business Factbook puts the growth potential of the cannabis industry over the...
Businessmountainviewtoday.ca

Canopy Growth CEO 'really bullish' on U.S. pot legalization after recent reforms

Canopy Growth Corp. is continuing to pin its hopes on the U.S. as competition in Canada's cannabis industry intensifies amid a wave of mergers and acquisitions. The Smiths Falls, Ont.-based cannabis company said Tuesday that it remains focused on advancing its U.S. operations and is encouraged by pot reforms sweeping the country.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

PCI Biotech: US patent for the vaccine technology (fimaVacc) in combination with checkpoint inhibitors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Oslo (Norway), 31 May 2021 "“ PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company, today announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has informed the company that a new US patent will be granted early June 2021. The US patent covers the use of fimaVacc in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs).
Phoenix, AZStreetInsider.com

BioLargo (BLGO) Discusses Elimination of Convertible Debt and Progress on Commercialization of PFAS Treatment Technology with The Stock Day Podcast

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a company that invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. President and CEO of BioLargo, Dennis P. Calvert, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly for an interview.
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Marijuana Stocks: Canopy Growth Warns On Covid, Loses More Than Expected

Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth (CGC) on Tuesday said it lost far more than expected during its fiscal fourth quarter, and said it expected its recreational business to face continued difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company, the biggest pot stock by market cap, reported as it tries to...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Pot producer Canopy's loss narrows on cost cuts, higher demand

(Reuters) -Canopy Growth Corp's chief executive reassured investors that the world's most valuable pot producer is on track to be profitable within a year, shrugging off a slightly weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter performance. The company, which sells a range of products from dried flowers to gummies, to chocolates and drinks mixed with...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Canopy Growth Reports Smaller Than Expected Quarterly Loss

Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSX:WEED) were trading up in pre-market activity this morning after the cannabis heavyweight unveiled its latest quarterly earnings this morning, dipping slightly in the minutes after the opening bell. The cannabis company reported C$148 million (US$123 million) in revenue for the fourth quarter, which ended...
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Downstream Processing Market: Consistent Expansion of Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries to Boost the Market

According to the report, the global downstream processing market was valued over US$ 6.7 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a rapid pace from 2020 to 2030. Downstream processing is a series of events that is carried out in the pharmaceutical industry for the recovery and purification of the desired yield. These procedures play a vital role in biopharmaceutical production, as these procedures help companies to reach optimum levels of products at low cost of production.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Global Non- Invasive Biosensors Market (2020-2026) | Know About Brand Players: Akers Biosciences, Inc, Philips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, etc.

Global Non- Invasive Biosensors Market report shows the Industry Chain Structure as well as Macroeconomic Environment Analysis and Development Trend. This report contains the Global forecast until 2025 with more than 8 major players and there detailed information (Name, Company Profile, Product Information, etc.). The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Non- Invasive Biosensors Industry.
Industryjumbonews.co.uk

International Cold-formed Steel (CFS) Market Growth Strategies 2021, Technologies and Solutions from the Industry’s Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

Global Cold-formed Steel (CFS) market report studies market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, and distributors. The analysis provides essential Cold-formed Steel (CFS) data of past years alongside estimations from 2019-2025 based on revenue. The study includes drivers and therefore the limiting factors of the market alongside the strength they need on the business over the forecast amount. The Global Cold-formed Steel (CFS) Industry performance of these manufacturers globally, their business strategies, and SWOT analysis are profiled. Key companies operating in Cold-formed Steel (CFS) market: Shanghai Metal Corporation, FrameTech Systems, ThyssenKrupp, HBIS, BlueScope, Telling Industries, ArcelorMittal, Safal Group, MarinoWARE, RUUKKI, Baosteel, Barclay & Mathieson, OEG Building Materials, Tata Steel.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Successfully Ships First Commercial Samples of Additive Manufacturing Plasma-Atomized Titanium Powder

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that, further to its Press Release dated May 12th, 2021, the Company has shipped its first commercial samples of plasma-atomized titanium powder to a client (the "Client"). This Client serves the aerospace industry, and will remain confidential for competitive reasons.