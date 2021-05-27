Aurora Cannabis : The Company's patented technology expected to be key to commercial success in cannabinoid biosynthesis (Form 6-K)

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Hyasynth, a sustainable biotechnology company specializing in fermentation-produced cannabinoid ingredients, today announced an update on its biosynthesis process and patent portfolio. On April 13, 2021 the company received a grant on US patent no 10,975,395 covering the use of its novel cannabinoid biosynthesis pathway in yeast. The pathway is the first of its kind to be identified from a non-plant source, and reduces the number of enzymatic steps required to reach cannabidiol by ≈75%. This makes it significantly more efficient than the known pathway from Cannabis and allows Hyasynth to rapidly engineer new yeast strains. The company has also advanced 7 additional patent applications into the international PCT-phase in the past year covering the biosynthesis of major and minor cannabinoids.