Aurora Cannabis : The Company's patented technology expected to be key to commercial success in cannabinoid biosynthesis (Form 6-K)
The Company's patented technology expected to be key to commercial success in cannabinoid biosynthesis. EDMONTON, AB, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today the launch of a dedicated Science & Innovation business group, with the aim of commercializing patented and patent pending technology that the Company believes will be key in the development of cannabinoid biosynthesis and plant genetics.www.marketscreener.com