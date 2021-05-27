Surprising Habits That Are Ruining Your Health, Says Science

What is the number one reason people get obese, according to science?. Emily Rubin, RD, LDN, Director of Clinical Dietetics Celiac Center, Fatty Liver Center, Weight Management Center at Thomas Jefferson University, explains. "Two different patients come into my office," she says. "They live in different zip codes, are the same age and sex and eat a similar number of calories each day. Why does one patient weight 150 pounds and the other weigh 250 pounds? Obesity is a complex health issue—a disease resulting from a combination of factors, including behavioral, community environment, and genetics—all of which reflect your zip code. Where you live determines your risk for obesity. Behaviors are based on physical activity and dietary patterns in the community environment, like having access to grocery stores and safe areas to exercise. Tack on the genetics, the predisposition or family history for developing obesity and living in a specific zip code, will then determine how people respond to physical inactivity and intake of high-calorie foods."