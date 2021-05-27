Surprising Habits That Are Ruining Your Health, Says Science

If you're serious about walking for exercise, you already know that walking isn't as simple as lacing up your shoes and hitting the pavement. If you're going out for brisk walks at longer distances, you need to practice proper form, you need to bring the right stuff, and you need to avoid a few bad habits that far too many avid walkers don't even realize they're guilty of doing. Are you serious about walking your way to a leaner, fitter body and a longer, healthier life? Read on for a few bad habits you shouldn't do, courtesy of some top walking experts. And for more ways to rethink your walks, make sure you're up to speed on The Worst Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Walking, Says Olympic Walker.