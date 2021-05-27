Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Friends: The Reunion Special’ now on HBO Max

By Stephen Iervolino
1057kokz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPOILER ALERT) Friends: The Reunion Special dropped today on HBO Max. ABC Audio has checked it out, and here’s what goes down — minus some surprises we promised not to reveal. The special opens with the finale of the show in 2004, and seamlessly cuts from the set at the...

1057kokz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Cast Members#Watch Tv#Hbo Max#Abc Audio#Warner Bros#Special Guests#Guest Stars#Emcee James Corden#Spoiler#Burbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesGrazia

It's Finally Time To Accept That Ross And Rachel Were On A Break

In television, new TV shows dominate the day's watercooler chat. We talk about what happened on our favourite soaps last night, debate the merits of a new period drama heartthrob or agonise over the identity of the killer or corrupt cop in the latest Sunday night procedural. And yet, some programmes have a longer shelf life. Some series continue to be talked about years and years after their aired. One of those is, of course, Friends. The show is divisive, as it hasn't exactly aged well, but its influence cannot be underestimated. It influenced how we dress, how we socialise, how we speak (could she be anymore annoying?). We've all pondered if we're more of a Monica than a Rachel. And anyone who watched the programme across its impressive ten-year run has looked within themselves and asked a question that comes up again and again: were they on a break? But isn't it finally time that we admitted that, however the beloved character of Rachel Green may object, they absolutely, undoubtedly, were.
TV & Videosthenationalnews.com

Jennifer Aniston: 'Friends' reunion will premiere on May 27

It will be shown by streaming platform HBO Max, which also posted the announcement. The actress, who played Rachel in the hit show, shared the details alongside the message: “Could we BE any more excited?!”. She included a short video of the six cast members with their arms around each...
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Justin Bieber, BTS & Lady Gaga among ‘Friends: The Reunion’ guests

Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga are among the special guests that will appear in Friends: The Reunion, set to debut on Thursday, May 27th, the one year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max. The special show features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returning to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show they starred in for 10 seasons throughout the ’90s and early ’00s.
Tennisbrickset.com

Review: 10292 The Friends Apartments

Following the welcome success of 21319 Central Perk, I anticipate 10292 The Friends Apartments achieving comparable popularity. This appealing model comprises two paramount locations from the comedy series, featuring fantastic detail and matching 21319 Central Perk. Countless references to the renowned television series are distributed throughout both apartments, recalling some...
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Revisiting Friends: 5 Shocking Moments From Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc’s Show

The Friends reunion special is finally happening, and listening to the BG music in the teaser of the special episode brought back so many memories. From the iconic purple door with the yellow frame to the chick and the duck, all Friends fanatics remember even the smallest detail about the show. Of course, we cannot move forward without mentioning the cast of the show who gave us such amazing characters to the world. FRIENDS Reunion Special to Air on HBO Max on May 27.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Jennifer Aniston Feuding With Vera Farmiga Over Role In ‘Sopranos’ Prequel?

Is Jennifer Aniston feuding with Vera Farmiga? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor, and can set the record straight. According to a recent edition of the National Enquirer, Jennifer Aniston is feuding with “look-alike actress” Vera Farmiga. The tabloid claims the actresses’ feud has been long-running, but it was recently revived when Farmiga received the role in the Sopranos movie Aniston was supposedly vying for.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Do “The Routine” Dance From ‘Friends’. ‘The Routine’ finally happened! Conspicuous by its absence from HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special released last Thursday, the Geller’s iconic dance number was reenacted by Courteney Cox…. ‘Friends’ Creators on Creative Regrets and Biggest Reunion Reveals: “It Was a...
Internet940wfaw.com

Twitter Is Obsessed With Uncle Matt LeBlanc

Irish Twitter has lost its mind over Matt LeBlanc‘s avuncular appearance on HBO Max‘s special, Friends: The Reunion. In both clothes—striped button-short-sleeved shirt—and demeanor—relaxed, jovial—Ireland has decided LeBlanc is pretty much their uncle, cousin or “da.”. One user tried to explain the hysteria: “The rest of the world should know...