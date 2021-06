UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes COVID-19 symptoms may still be affecting cardio as he prepares for his next fight. Volkanovski is currently set to coach The Ultimate Fighter 29 opposite divisional rival Brian Ortega. The show begins airing on June 1, and the coaches’ fight is expected to happen this fall. However, it is worth noting that this fight was originally set to take place at UFC 260 in March. The fight didn’t end up happening because Volkanovski got COVID-19 and the fight had to be canceled, so the UFC went ahead and had the two coach TUF while he got better.