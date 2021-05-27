Thursday has sun for Loomis — 3 ways to make the most of it

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN PLACER AND NORTHEASTERN NEVADA COUNTIES At 500 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Cisco. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Interstate 80 between Cisco and Kingvale, Blue Canyon, Cisco, Emigrant Gap, Kingvale, Lake Spaulding, Sugarbowl Ski Resort, Meadow Lake and Rattlesnake Mountain. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.