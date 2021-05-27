Cancel
Loomis, CA

Thursday has sun for Loomis — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LOOMIS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Loomis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Loomis, CA
Loomis, CA
Posted by
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Loomis’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Loomis: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN PLACER AND NORTHEASTERN NEVADA COUNTIES At 500 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Cisco. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Interstate 80 between Cisco and Kingvale, Blue Canyon, Cisco, Emigrant Gap, Kingvale, Lake Spaulding, Sugarbowl Ski Resort, Meadow Lake and Rattlesnake Mountain. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.