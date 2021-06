The final day of the Premier League season presented those on the fringes of Gareth Southgate’s England plans one last opportunity to book their place in his 26-man squad for Euro 2020. Southgate announces his selection for this summer’s tournament on Tuesday, and there are a number of Premier League stars whose inclusion is far from certain. So who produced another standout display to stake a late claim, whose return to action provided an unexpected boost, and whose participation in the tournament looks in doubt due to injury? Here’s what the England boss learned from the final day. Willock...