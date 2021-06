$380.5 million (PitchBook) Footprint is on a mission to end what it calls our "addiction to plastic." The U.S. recycles only about 9% of the plastic we use, according to the EPA. Eight million metric tons end up in the ocean annually. And with the surge in demand for cooking at home and food-to-go during the Covid-19 pandemic, we're using more consumer packaged food and takeout containers than ever.