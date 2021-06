We need to be honest about something: Jaguar does seem to know what it wants to do. A recent report from Automotive News said the company had given up chasing the Germans. This is after spending $700 million to upgrade facilities to do just that. Now the company wants to go eco and electrify its whole lineup by the end of this decade. The F-Type didn’t seem to get either memo, though, as engines for the coupe and convertible sports car are V8 only for the new model year.