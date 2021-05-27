Cancel
Daingerfield, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Daingerfield

Daingerfield (TX) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Daingerfield: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Daingerfield, TX
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Franklin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus and Franklin Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the White Oak Creek Near Talco. * From Monday evening until further notice. * At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 17.6 feet Wednesday evening.