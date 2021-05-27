Daily Weather Forecast For Daingerfield

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus and Franklin Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the White Oak Creek Near Talco. * From Monday evening until further notice. * At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 17.6 feet Wednesday evening.