Massachusetts State

More Barriers For Outdoor Dining Installed At Popular Spot In Western Mass

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
The Amanouz Cafe on Main Street is looking forward to the closed streets to allow for outdoor dining. Photo Credit: Yelp

The barriers are going up in one Western Mass town and just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

But these barriers aren't a bad thing, instead, they are there to allow diners to get a breath of fresh air as they visit area restaurants in Northampton.

And, while some may say it slows down traffic or makes it difficult to find a parking spot, business owners are loving the trend that started last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The barriers go up to allow for outdoor seating at downtown restaurants.

Restaurant-goers love the outdoor seating and its drawing added business to those in need as well as jobs, as the restaurants fill up.

Abid Assab, of Amanouz Cafe on Main Street, said his customers much prefer to sit outside.

"They enough the fresh air," he said. "It's a good thing for business."

The Northampton Police Department, who helped put up the barriers on Tuesday, May 25, said drivers will have to get used to the new configuration.

According to the police department, the new "blocked off" area stretches the entire width of the street on Strong Avenue at Main Street to the Strong Avenue public parking lot by the Eastside Grill.

Vehicle traffic from Main to Pleasant streets will not be passable, and vehicle traffic looking to access Strong Avenue will have to use Pearl Street.

