UFC President Dana White on TUF, Future for Conor McGregor and Plans for 2021

Movie star Sylvester Stallone believes that Dustin Poirier has a “big-time advantage” over Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight at UFC 264. Stallone, the star of “Rocky,” spoke to TMZ Sports and was asked about who he believes will take the trilogy fight between Poirier and McGregor at UFC 264 in July. The two rivals are 1-1 so far in their first two fights, with McGregor knocking out Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014, and Poirier returning the favor at UFC 257 with a knockout of his own. The two will now meet for the third and final time for all the marbles, but if you ask Stallone, one of the two fighters in this particular matchup has the upper hand in the fight.