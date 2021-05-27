UFC President Dana White on TUF, Future for Conor McGregor and Plans for 2021
Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, the UFC's long-running reality television show, will debut on June 1 on ESPN+. The upcoming season—the first since 2018—will see UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski and his next challenger, Brian Ortega, coach a collection of middleweights and bantamweight prospects through a six-week tournament, with the last man standing in each weight class earning a lucrative UFC contract.bleacherreport.com