Hate Hearing People Chew? You May Have This Condition

By Krystal Montez
 5 days ago
The reason why I had to dive into this ordeal is because of my friend Madison. There has only been one person in my life who has yelled at me while I'm chewing gum or eating. I'm not a smacker, but if I open my mouth for any reason she shoots that look at me that tells me I am a dead woman chewing.

