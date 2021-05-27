Cancel
Roseboro, NC

Weather Forecast For Roseboro

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Roseboro: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

