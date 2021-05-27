Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

An Afropessimist on the Year Since George Floyd Was Murdered

By Frank Wilderson
Nation
 6 days ago

Last year, as I sat in my study in Southern California and watched videos of the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct station on Lake Street burning in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, a memory eddied up in the flames. It's one or two in the morning. Lake Street runs...

www.thenation.com
