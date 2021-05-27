Cancel
Public Health

Real Milli Vanilli Singer John Davis Dead at 66 from COVID

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 5 days ago

One of the real singing voices behind the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli has died at the age of 66 after a battle with COVID-19 … according to his daughter. John Davis’ daughter, Jasmin, revealed her dad died May 24 with a post that read, “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus.” She continued, “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”

MusicPosted by
Distractify

The Real Milli Vanilli Members Have Continued to Work as Singers and Pianists

The legacy of a legend will always live on. In the '90s, the German French R&B group Milli Vanilli — with members Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan — was one of the music industry’s brightest talents. However, through their rise in the industry came a huge fall, as the world learned that Rob and Fab were not the true voices of the group. It was actually revealed that the real singers were Brad Howell, Charles Shaw, and John Davis.
