Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blountsville, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Blountsville

Posted by 
Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel
Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Blountsville: Thursday, May 27: Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel

Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel

Blountsville, AL
232
Followers
482
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blountsville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Slight Chance Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Blountsville, ALPosted by
Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Blountsville

(BLOUNTSVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blountsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!