Amory, MS

QEF pledges $47,000 for Amory School District needs

By JOHN WARD Monroe Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMORY – From tutoring to ACT prep, more than $47,000 will go towards various needs for the Amory School District, thanks to the Quality Education Fund (QEF). “For the 2021-22 school year, we’re going to support the Amory Middle School Care Closet to provide personal needs for students who lack basic supplies or food. They asked for $1,692, and that’s what we’re going to give them,” said QEF member Ruth Griffith during May 13’s Amory Rotary Club meeting.

www.djournal.com
