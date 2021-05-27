Letter to the editor: Enough chance to fix climate crisis
The authors of the recent (May 23) guest column "How green is green energy?" rightly point out that there is a non-zero carbon footprint associated with the deployment and operation of renewable energy sources. I also agree that it is a worthy endeavor to "[protect] the most vulnerable among us" and "give full attention to healing ourselves and our relations." But when they state that we should make no effort to change to a renewable energy infrastructure because the impending worldwide ecologic disaster is inevitable, their opinions dramatically diverge those of the vast majority of climate scientists.