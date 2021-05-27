Cancel
Uxbridge, MA

Uxbridge is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel
Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the article(UXBRIDGE, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Uxbridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Uxbridge, MA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

