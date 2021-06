Just about everyone who knows me, would admit that I am the biggest Boston Celtics fan there is (although their prospects don't look so hot this post-season) so I have to say that I was quite pleased with the announcement that the C's have a new look and name for their NBA G League franchise. The team formerly known as the Maine Red Claws, have been re-branded as the Maine Celtics, which will take effect during the 2021-2022 season.