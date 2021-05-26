Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Texas Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill Approved By Senate, Very Close to Law

By Toni Gee
Posted by 
98.7 Jack FM
98.7 Jack FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a dive into politics and learn how much further a medical marijuana expansion bill is from becoming law. House Bill 1535 has been moving quickly through the hands of Texas legislators and originally proposed to change the definition of low THC cannabis from .5 percent by weight of tetrahydrocannabinols to 5 percent. HB 1535 was filed on March 8, 2021 by Rep. Stephanie Klick and also seeks to expand medial marijuana qualifying conditions for patients.

987jack.com
98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

Victoria, TX
469
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987jack.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Cannabis#The Senate#Thc#Texas Medical Marijuana#House#Texas Legislators#Governor Abbott#Definition#Qualifications#Rep Stephanie Klick#Chronic Pain#Tetrahydrocannabinols
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
PTSD
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Smokable Cannabis Approved as Louisiana Medical Marijuana Choice

Acceptance of cannabis as a legitimate medical ally has been a part of Louisiana culture for a couple of years now. Patients who are prescribed medical marijuana by their doctors can obtain the drug only in certain forms. Thanks to legislation that was passed Wednesday the Louisiana Legislature has expanded those medical marijuana options to now include raw or smokable forms of cannabis.
Lawoffthekuff.com

Small revisions to medical marijuana law passed

You know what I’m going to say about this, right?. A watered-down expansion of Texas’ medical marijuana program is headed to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott after the state House voted to accept significant changes to the bill made in the Senate. House Bill 1535 expands eligibility for the...
Congress & CourtsKSAT 12

Texas House OKs Senate bill to require voter approval before cutting law enforcement funds — but only for large counties

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas House on Monday advanced the Senate’s proposal to require voter approval before law enforcement budget cuts after having made a substantial change: Senate Bill 23 would only apply to counties with more than 1 million residents, not city governments or less populated jurisdictions.
LawTenth Amendment Center

Signed as Law: New Hampshire Expands Medical Marijuana Program Despite Federal Prohibition

CONCORD, N.H. (June 1, 2021) – Last Thursday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law expanding the state’s medical-marijuana program despite ongoing federal cannabis prohibition. A bipartisan coalition of four representatives sponsored House Bill 89 (HB89). The new law authorizes physicians to recommend medical marijuana for patients...
Congress & Courtsseehafernews.com

Republicans On Budget Committee Block Another Attempt To Legalize Medical Marijuana

Republicans on the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee have blocked another attempt to legalize medical marijuana. Democrats introduced a measure Wednesday to make the use legal and provide funding to regulate the drug. Co-chairman Senator Howard Marklein ruled the motion was out of order since the budget-writing committee had already removed the medical marijuana provision from the two-year state spending plan.
Mississippi StateUS News and World Report

Lawmakers Discuss Future of Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The leader of the organization that sponsored the voter-approved Mississippi medical marijuana initiative that was recently blocked in court says the program should be changed and improved by the state Legislature — but not by too much. Medical marijuana advocates were outraged last month when the...
Politicsmarijuanamoment.net

Louisiana Bill To Legalize Smokable Medical Marijuana Heads To Governor’s Desk

A Louisiana bill to allow patients to access smokable medical marijuana products is heading to the governor’s desk, while separate legislation to decriminalize low-level possession of recreational cannabis is also pending final action in the legislature. The House of Representatives gave final approval to the medical flower proposal in a...
LawSFGate

Letter: Tweaks to medical marijuana law needed now

As someone who has smoked marijuana for decades and considers it a life-saving pain management tool, I was encouraged when New York finally joined the adult-use legalization movement. As heartening as it is to see my fellow New Yorkers embracing cannabis, it is disappointing that the state is dragging its...
Pharmaceuticalstheurbantwist.com

Marijuana Legalization Updates for 2021

Cannabis remains illegal at the federal level. However, medical marijuana is legal in 35 states, as well as the District of Columbia. In 11 of these jurisdictions and Washington, D.C., recreational use of marijuana is permitted. The adult-use program, however, is for those aged at least 21 years. Today, about 69 percent of Americans live in a state with legalized recreational or medical cannabis use. Voters in six states shared their views on the legalization of recreational and medical marijuana during the November 2020 elections. According to a Pew Research study conducted in November 2019, nine out of 10 people in the U.S. favor the legalization of either adult-use or medical cannabis. Support for the legalization of marijuana crossed party lines. This has improved since the origins of 420.
Champaign, ILmarijuanamoment.net

Illinois House Approves Marijuana Equity Licensing Bill

“Instead of allowing the wealthy few to maintain control of this new industry, let’s give people in areas that have been left behind a real opportunity to start a local business that is owned and operated by members of the community.”. Legislation revamping the state’s system for awarding marijuana dispensary...
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Updates on federal cannabis legalization efforts

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted that in more and more states as ballots in favor of legalizing marijuana come up, "Americans are sending a clear message—they want an end to marijuana prohibition." He also said he was working with Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Sen Cory Booker of New Jersey on "comprehensive marijuana reform legislation in the Senate."