Aaron Shapiro, Cheikh Tall & Jean Lafon Model ZARA Summer 2021 Looks

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion brand ZARA presented their Zara Man Spring Summer 2021 casual looks with a recent story featuring models Aaron Shapiro, Cheikh Tall, and Jean Lafon. In charge of photography was Quentin de Briey. Styling is work of Tony Irvine, with beauty from makeup artist John McKay, both represented by Frankreps.

www.malemodelscene.net
