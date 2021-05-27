Cancel
CVS offering vacations, prizes for shots

By Associated Press
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations. The drugstore chain officials say they’ll launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.

fox8.com
