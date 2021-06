The chances of the public seeing Jon Jones compete in the near future continue to dwindle more and more by the day. By now, fans who are keeping track of Jon Jones’s transition to the UFC’s heavyweight division are aware of the ongoing blinking contest that is taking place between Jones and UFC President Dana White. Neither White nor Jones seem to be in a great big hurry for the former light heavyweight king to compete again after both sides remain far apart on the numbers it would take for “Bones” to move up to heavyweight.