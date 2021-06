Ashley Giles, England’s director of cricket, insists players will not miss international matches to participate in the rearranged Indian Premier League later this year. Giles, in his first interview since making Ed Smith’s role as national selector redundant last month, also explained that he gave Chris Silverwood full control over picking the team because it is the England coach’s head that will be “on the block” come the Ashes in Australia at the end of the year.