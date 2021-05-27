Another Example of Why the New York Times is Not a Trustworthy Source

By Jacqueline Keeler. This article was originally shared on Pollen Nation. We share it here with permission of the author. On Tuesday, The New York Times Magazine published a piece, “The Native Scholar Who Wasn’t,” written by Sarah Viren, a white nonfiction writing professor from Arizona State University, which examined the 30-year ethnic scam perpetrated by “Cherokee/Ojibway” Professor Andrea Smith. Smith, an already debunked fraud, teaches in the Ethnic Studies department at the University of California, Riverside. The paper of record in this country was not breaking news, but several years late to the story. In July 2015, Andrea “Andy” Smith had been publicly outed in an open letter published in Indian Country Today signed by Indigenous women scholars from across the United States. The issue was revisited during the 2017 coverage of NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal’s false claims to Black identity in national publications like The Daily Beast.