Boca Raton, FL – There are currently millions of veterans who qualify for the VA Aid & Attendance benefit, more than 1.5 million live in Florida, but they do not know it or are uncertain how to access it. Veterans who served a minimum of 90 days of active duty, including one day of active duty during a period of war such as World War II, the Korean War, or the Vietnam War, all may qualify for this benefit. Additionally, spouses of veterans who have passed can also use the Aid & Attendance benefit. What do veterans and their spouses need to know about this benefit?