Sutter Health has launched a virtual care tool to help adolescents and young adults who experience mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression. The California health system is targeting an age group in dire need of assistance. Almost 10 percent of the nation’s youth population is dealing with severe major depression, according to Mental Health America. More than 3 million youths have experienced at least one major depressive episode in 2021. Since the pandemic, 11-17-year-olds are more likely than any other age group to experience severe symptoms of anxiety or depression.