Original Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is denying grooming accusations after graphic exchanges with an apparently underage girl leaked. "As you may or not know, some private and personal conversations and interactions have surfaced online, released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them," Ellefson said in an earlier Instagram post before switching his account to private mode. "While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible. As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation my career and family."