Prince Royce Inks Management Deal With WK Entertainment

Prince Royce has always been proud of his Dominican heritage. Born in the Bronx, New York, the singer takes every opportunity to honor his Latin roots and his American identity at the same time. The songs on his 2015 album Double Vision were inspired by his experience straddling two cultures, and he explored a similar theme on his 2020 release, Alter Ego. Royce, who is bilingual, divided his Spanglish record Alter Ego into two parts: Genesis, which was recorded in his parents’ native country of the Dominican Republic, reflects his signature bachata sound, while Enigma saw him fusing different genres like R&B, reggaeton, and pop. On Sunday, May 2, Royce paid tribute to his heritage again by partnering with Presidente, a Dominican-brand beer, to perform at the Reventón de Verano festival. His participation in the concert held in his hometown shows how although he was born in the U.S., he’ll never forget where his family comes from.