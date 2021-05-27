newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Royce Inks Management Deal With WK Entertainment

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime manager Gaby Herrera will still handle Royce’s day-to-day management, alongside WKE's Walter Kolm. Prince Royce has inked a worldwide management deal with WK Entertainment, Billboard can exclusively reveal. Helmed by artist manager and industry lead Walter Kolm, a Billboard International Power Player and the 2018 Latin Power Player of...

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maluma
Person
Carlos Vives
Person
Prince Royce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inked#Wke#Das Communications#The Wk Entertainment#Latin#Cnco#Guinness World Record#Artist Manager#Personal Manager#Structuring#Global Tour#Wisin#Booking#Global Strategies#Billboard#History#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Anitta & DaBaby – ‘Girl From Rio’

Anitta has teamed up with DaBaby for a fresh take on her newest single ‘Girl From Rio.’. The release is the latest to be lifted from the Brazilian belle’s forthcoming album, which is set to arrive via Warner Bros Records this Fall. Anitta has been dialing up her presence on...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Karol G’s Debut Performance of ‘Contigo Voy a Muerte’ on ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Two months after the release of Karol G’s new album KG0516, the Colombian reggaeton star delivered a three-song performance for the latest Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Backed by an all-woman band in a Miami studio, Karol G first sang a medley of her hits “Créeme” and “A Ella” before playing a pair of tracks from her latest album: “200 Copas” and the debut performance of “Contigo Voy a Muerte,” with Colombian singer Camilo joining Karol G on the track.
MusicPosted by
rolling out

Drake joined by son Adonis on stage at Billboard Music Awards (video)

Drake was joined on stage by his young son Adonis as he was crowned Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards. The “God’s Plan” hitmaker was honored during the masked ceremony at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday, May 23, 2021, and made a rare public appearance with his 3-year-old boy — whom he has with artist Sophie Brussaux — on stage.
Bronx, NYElite Daily

Prince Royce Talks Music, Family, And Embracing His Dominican Roots

Prince Royce has always been proud of his Dominican heritage. Born in the Bronx, New York, the singer takes every opportunity to honor his Latin roots and his American identity at the same time. The songs on his 2015 album Double Vision were inspired by his experience straddling two cultures, and he explored a similar theme on his 2020 release, Alter Ego. Royce, who is bilingual, divided his Spanglish record Alter Ego into two parts: Genesis, which was recorded in his parents’ native country of the Dominican Republic, reflects his signature bachata sound, while Enigma saw him fusing different genres like R&B, reggaeton, and pop. On Sunday, May 2, Royce paid tribute to his heritage again by partnering with Presidente, a Dominican-brand beer, to perform at the Reventón de Verano festival. His participation in the concert held in his hometown shows how although he was born in the U.S., he’ll never forget where his family comes from.
Behind Viral VideosAshe County's Newspaper

Will Smith and Alicia Keys to front new YouTube 0riginals

Will Smith and Alicia Keys feature in the latest lineup for YouTube Originals. The two stars will be working on separate projects for the platform with Will hosting a fitness series and Alicia giving fans a glimpse into her career. Smith, 52, will star in 'Best Shape of My Life',...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Sundance Pic ‘Wild Indian’ Lands U.S. Deal At Vertical Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Wild Indian, Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr’s debut feature that had its world premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Michael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Jesse Eisenberg, Kate Bosworth star in the pic, which will get a theatrical release later this year.
Musicsoundsandcolours.com

How Shakira’s Music Has Become Popular Across the Planet

From her beginnings in Barranquilla, Shakira has risen to become one of the most popular artists in the world, and the best-selling Latin American artist of all time. To understand how this has happened, we can explore three of her most streamed songs and find out what made them such massive hits.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Artists of The Pandemic: J Balvin, Drake, Pablo, Post Malone & More

Looking back, the entertainment industry took a different route in 2020. While more than half of the globe were forced to work from home amid the surge of the pandemic, some artists managed to keep us entertained while we faced the confines of our homes. Luckily for them, streaming and downloading new music is now easier than ever, and the latest trends on popular music platforms revealed several artists who have kept their momentum going through these strange times.
Celebrities101 WIXX

Miley Cyrus to headline BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 Festival

BottleRock Napa Valley, the festival that combines music and wine, is back for 2021 with Miley Cyrus as one of the headliners. In addition to Miley, other headliners include her pal Stevie Nicks — whose hit “Edge of Seventeen” she interpolated for “Midnight Sky” — as well as Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses.
Musicfoxbaltimore.com

Triller inks deal with Universal Music on licensing agreements for music and publishing

WASHINGTON (SBG) – Triller and Universal Music Group have announced they have finalized an agreement on worldwide licensing for Universal's recorded music and publishing. After a long dispute between the two sides, Triller and Universal Music Group (UMG) have reached an agreement that will allow the video-sharing service and its users access to UMG’s full catalog of music from its record labels, recording artists, and songwriters, as well as the catalogs of those represented by Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), as reported by Variety.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

J Balvin Teams Up With María Becerra for a Poignant Duet ‘Qué Más Pues?’

J Balvin has released a new song and video with Aregentinian singer María Becerra, “Qué Más Pues?”. The reggaeton song boasts a swift beat of crunchy drums, the synth notes falling with a light, poignant touch. “Qué Más Pues?” is perfect duet fodder as well, as Balvin and Becerra recount the story of a former couple at a crossroads, their vocals filled with a mix of yearning and uncertainty.
MusicPosted by
@wearemitu

J Balvin, Cuco, Maná and More New Releases For Nu Music Fridays

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, May 7th. Check out our full list below!. Just in time for his birthday and the release of his documentary, ‘El Niño de Medellín,’ J Balvin released a retrospective track about his career and life titled “7 de Mayo.”