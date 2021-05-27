Cancel
The Flash of The CW is planning five star-filled “event episodes” for Season 8

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flash remains the place where all the superheroes of The CW come together. CW President Mark Pedowitz opened up to the press in a conference call about plans for the upcoming eighth season of the DC series, saying that many familiar faces from the former Arrowverse (now “ CW-verse ”) shows together for some. will come. episodes of the event type.

gamingideology.com
