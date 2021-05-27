The Flash of The CW is planning five star-filled “event episodes” for Season 8

Barry Allen Is at a Crossroads in The Flash Episode 7.11 Promo. The CW has debuted a new promo for the upcoming eleventh episode of The Flash season 7. The last installment saw the titular hero dealing with a wilder than ever Speed Force. She has now teamed up with Deon, whom she considers her younger brother since he is the host of the Still Force. Together, they caused a bunch of problems for the Flash team. Right before the end of the episode, it appeared as if Speed Force had killed Iris, Alexa, and Bashir, a.k.a. Psych (who has also revealed his sad origin story). And that’s where the footage from the new episode takes over, with Barry crying over the seemingly dead bodies of his friends. It looks like not even the genial Cisco can develop a plan to prevent Speed Force from taking over Central City. Ultimately, it may become necessary to kill her, as Deon (who might turn sides soon) suggests.