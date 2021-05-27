Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownfield, TX

Brownfield Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel
Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Brownfield: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel

Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel

Brownfield, TX
148
Followers
478
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownfield, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Terry County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Yoakum County in northwestern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Seagraves, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brownfield, Tokio and Wellman. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 709 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Tokio, or 11 miles north of Seagraves, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brownfield, Tokio and Wellman. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...LYNN...TERRY...EASTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 916 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Spade to 6 miles northwest of Shallowater to 3 miles north of Wolfforth to 11 miles southeast of Locketville to 3 miles northwest of Welch, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Levelland, Brownfield, Slaton, Abernathy, Tahoka, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Anton, Ransom Canyon, Cotton Center, New Moore, Spade, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Locketville, Slide, Woodrow, Reese Center and Lubbock International Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...LYNN...TERRY...EASTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 916 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Spade to 6 miles northwest of Shallowater to 3 miles north of Wolfforth to 11 miles southeast of Locketville to 3 miles northwest of Welch, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Levelland, Brownfield, Slaton, Abernathy, Tahoka, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Anton, Ransom Canyon, Cotton Center, New Moore, Spade, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Locketville, Slide, Woodrow, Reese Center and Lubbock International Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KENT...LUBBOCK LYNN...DICKENS...GARZA...SOUTHERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL TERRY CROSBY...SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHERN HALE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.