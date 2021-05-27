Brownfield Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...LYNN...TERRY...EASTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 916 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Spade to 6 miles northwest of Shallowater to 3 miles north of Wolfforth to 11 miles southeast of Locketville to 3 miles northwest of Welch, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Levelland, Brownfield, Slaton, Abernathy, Tahoka, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Anton, Ransom Canyon, Cotton Center, New Moore, Spade, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Locketville, Slide, Woodrow, Reese Center and Lubbock International Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH