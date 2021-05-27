Four Wedding-Day Beauty Tips for Brides or Bridesmaids with Sensitive Skin

Let’s face it: your wedding-day makeup is arguably just as important to your overall look as your wedding dress is. If you’re planning to do your own makeup on the big day, there are a few key considerations to take into account — aside from making sure to take part in a few practice-runs ahead of time. Not only should your look be reflective of your personal taste, but it should also feel comfortable on your skin, pass the mandatory flash-photography test with a solid A+, and of course, it should be long-lasting and transfer-proof.