Weather Forecast For Mountain View

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mountain View: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;